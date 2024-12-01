Conference championship games historically can be dreary affairs with overmatched opponents, but realignment has changed that dramatically. With almost every conference featuring a Nos. 1 vs. 2 setup, the matchups are set to be off the charts.

In fact, every single title game is set to feature odds of fewer than five points. Not only that, five of the nine games have lines of 2.5 points or fewer, creating a virtual pick 'em opportunity. Perhaps most thrilling, the tight lines will ultimately help decide trips to the College Football Playoff and first-round byes. Everything is on the table.

With that said, here is a first look at lines for the nine FBS conference championship games next weekend. Odds are provided by FanDuel Sportsbook. Check out the latest FanDuel promo to get in the game.

The big games

ACC -- SMU (-1.5) vs. Clemson: After going through ACC play as the only undefeated, SMU enters as narrow favorites in its first ACC Championship Game, which will be played just two hours from Clemson's campus in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mustangs have won their last two games by a combined 71-13, while the Tigers are fresh off a 17-14 loss against South Carolina. SMU also posted better performances against mutual opponents Louisville, Pittsburgh and Florida State.

Big Ten -- Oregon (-3.5) vs. Penn State: The Ducks are surprisingly narrow favorites against the Nittany Lions in Indianapolis despite convincingly ranking as the best team in college football. The Ducks crushed Washington 49-21 and have only played one close game -- a 16-13 stinker against Wisconsin -- since beating Ohio State. Penn State played Minnesota within one point and lost against the Buckeyes in State College. The conference title would be a huge victory for either program.

Big 12 -- Arizona State (-1.5) vs. Iowa State: The Big 12 been a powder keg all year long and that shouldn't change with a College Football Playoff play-in game taking place at Jerryworld (Arlington, Texas). The Sun Devils have be the surging team in the conference over the past month, winning five straight games, including upsets over BYU and Kansas State. However, Iowa State survived a two-game blip and is searching for its first conference title since 1912. Who comes up big?

Mountain West -- Boise State (-4.5) vs. UNLV: This matchup, a home game for Boise State, will matter greatly as the winner will almost certainly head to the College Football Playoff as one of the top five conference champions. Boise State outlasted UNLV by a five-point margin when these teams played on Oct. 26, but UNLV's defense has only elevated its game. The Rebels have allowed more than 20 points only once since the 29-24 loss.

SEC -- Georgia vs. Texas (-1.5): The last time these teams played on Oct. 19, underdog Georgia went into Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium and crushed the Longhorns, 30-15. However, Vegas thinks that Texas has grown since that game and will play its best football one week after beating Texas A&M, 17-7. The Bulldogs have been shaky, including an eight-overtime game against Georgia Tech on rivalry week. A win means UGA isn't desperate to win this game just to make the field, but this is the moment for Georgia to step up in Atlanta.

Best of the rest