Donovan McNabb Jr commits to UNLV: Dan Mullen secures pledge from son of six-time Pro Bowler

If you needed a humbling reminder that Father Time remains undefeated, here it is: Donovan McNabb's son will soon be playing college football.

Donovan McNabb Jr., a wide receiver out of Brophy College Prep in Phoenix, announced his commitment to UNLV on Friday night, choosing the Rebels over a list of Power Four offers -- and, perhaps most notably, over Syracuse, where his father became a college football star before a decorated NFL career.

Yes, that Donovan McNabb.

The younger McNabb is a three-star recruit in the 2027 class. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 107 wide receiver in the country and the No. 18 overall prospect in Arizona.

The 5-foot-11 receiver is set to join a UNLV program that has quickly become one of the more intriguing stories in the Group of Six. In just one year under Dan Mullen, the Rebels have gained real traction on the recruiting trail, landing prospects who not long ago may have defaulted to bigger-name programs.

UNLV currently holds the No. 1-ranked 2027 recruiting class in the Mountain West and third-best among non-Power Four programs, according to 247Sports.

Playing against elite Arizona competition last season, McNabb posted 23 catches for 280 yards and five touchdowns while sharing targets on a talent-rich Brophy roster. That team included fellow second-generation standout Devin Fitzgerald -- the son of Hall of Fame receiver Larry Fitzgerald -- as well as Stanford-bound defensive back Daylen Sharper, whose father Darren Sharper enjoyed a lengthy NFL career of his own.

McNabb's commitment also brings a notable connection to his father's past. Mullen worked as a graduate assistant under former Syracuse coach Paul Pasqualoni in 1998, the final season of Donovan McNabb Sr.'s college career, when he emerged as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

McNabb went on to become the No. 2 overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft, when the Eagles selected him as the quarterback they hoped would change the franchise. McNabb became the face of Philadelphia football for more than a decade, making six Pro Bowls and leading the Eagles to four straight NFC championship games and a Super Bowl XXXIX appearance.

Now, his son begins writing his own story.

And notably, it's not one built around legacy alone. Donovan McNabb Jr. chose UNLV over offers from Arizona, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Maryland, Minnesota, Syracuse and Washington, signaling that fit and opportunity mattered more than brand name.

If he develops into a major contributor in Las Vegas, the Rebels may have landed far more than a recognizable surname.

Still, for anyone old enough to remember Donovan McNabb shrugging off pass rushers in an Eagles uniform, this news might land a little harder than expected.