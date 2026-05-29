One thing to love, hate about about every post-spring top 25 team heading into 2026

Flawless preseason top 25 rankings simply don't exist in college football. Somebody is overrated. There are always a couple of programs that wind up criminally underrated. And somewhere in the middle of the madness sits a team one injury away from collapsing under the weight of playoff expectations. That's what makes this sport the best argument starter in America every summer.

Coming out of spring practice in 2026, the usual suspects dominate the conversation again -- bluebloods stacked with five-stars, transfer portal winners flexing instant roster makeovers and coaches entering pivotal seasons with either championship momentum or seat-warming pressure. But unlike previous years, this preseason pecking order feels unusually fragile.

The gap between teams ranked outside the top five but inside the top 20? Razor thin. One bad start to the season, a few months from now, changes everything.

Using our post-spring CBS Sports 136 as a guide, here's a glance at our top 25 along with a positive and negative take on each entering the summer:

1. Ohio State

Love: Jeremiah Smith and Chris Henry Jr. lead a ferocious wideout group with a reigning Heisman finalist throwing them the football

Hate: Buckeyes skipped over offensive line additions despite a top-five portal class, and positive spring reviews were limited

Can Ohio State dominate in the trenches against a challenging Big Ten slate that also includes a Week 2 showdown with SEC frontrunner Texas? That's the primary question at the line of scrimmage for a team not short on playmakers elsewhere. Bullied at the point of attack by Indiana and Miami during last season's conference title game and playoff losses, the Buckeyes must improve there.

From left to right, Ohio State is expected to start Ian Moore, Luke Montgomery, Carson Hinzman, Austin Siereveld and Phillip Daniels along the offensive line, a unit ravaged by injuries this spring. One source close to the program told CBS Sports that the coaching staff was encouraged by the Buckeyes' first-team defensive front seven after numerous NFL Draft departures, but much of that optimism stemmed from Ohio State rarely having its starting five offensive linemen available.

2. Texas

Love: Impressive firepower at various critical positions, including quarterback, wideout and edge

Hate: Treacherous schedule that would keep most elite teams outside of the playoff picture

Equipped with the nation's most talented roster in 2026, the Longhorns should feel great about their chances to secure a top-four seed in the CFP if they take care of business in the SEC and reach double-digit wins. The addition of five-star transfer Cam Coleman at wide receiver further strengthens an already explosive position group, and pass rusher Colin Simmons is on the shortlist of players capable of leading the nation in sacks and tackles for loss. That said, the Longhorns face a college football-leading eight opponents ranked inside CBS Sports' post-spring top 25, including three in the top 10 -- Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

3. Oregon

Love: Top-end senior talent throughout the front seven on defense

Hate: Several offensive line positions are still up for grabs, including right tackle

Returning quarterback Dante Moore, speedsters at wide receiver and a talented secondary draw most of the attention, but the Ducks are a true national championship threat because of their massive defensive front. A'Mauri Washington and Bear Alexander are future draft picks at defensive tackle, while fellow seniors Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti have a chance to co-lead the Big Ten in sacks and disruptive plays. This looks like an SEC-level defensive front in terms of size, strength and athleticism, exactly what Dan Lanning envisioned when he assembled the group.

Along the offensive front, Emmanuel Pregnon, Isaiah World and Alex Harkey are all now in the NFL, making spring practice an important evaluation period. Sophomore Fox Crader is next up at left tackle protecting Moore, and the Ducks hope Yale transfer Michael Bennett can lock down the other side. Left guard remains unsettled, though senior Kawika Rogers appears likely to beat out freshman Tommy Tofi in August.

4. Notre Dame

Love: The secondary could be the Irish's best ever

Hate: The pressure facing Aneyas Williams and Kedren Young in the offensive backfield

With Leonard Moore at boundary corner and senior Christian Gray at nickel, Notre Dame should be a menace against the pass. The addition of Colorado transfer DJ McKinney solidifies the other cornerback spot and should give standout linebackers Jaiden Ausberry and Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa plenty of opportunities to pressure quarterbacks. Offensively, Notre Dame's success hinges on quarterback C.J. Carr, but the Irish also need production from the backfield after losing first-round picks Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price. Matching that duo's production and overall impact will be a challenge for Williams, Young and the rest of the rotation.

5. Georgia

Love: The Bulldogs' tight end room could be college football's most impactful

Hate: There are more questions than answers at wide receiver

Zachariah Branch led Mike Bobo's offense last season in targets, receptions, yards and touchdowns, while Colbie Young and Dillon Bell were also among Georgia's top pass-catchers. London Humphreys is the only returning wide receiver with at least 18 catches from last season, meaning the arrival of 6-foot-4 Georgia Tech transfer Isiah Canion must pay immediate dividends.

As Gunner Stockton builds chemistry with his wide receivers, Georgia's tight ends should become his safety blanket. Senior Lawson Luckie returns alongside sophomore Elyiss Williams and second-year freshman Ethan Barbour. All three can catch and block -- non-negotiable skills in Georgia's offensive system.

6. Indiana

Love: Returning senior class is terrific and understands the importance of leadership after a national championship

Hate: Expecting TCU transfer quarterback Josh Hoover to mimic Fernando Mendoza's production

The Hoosiers set a program record with eight draft picks after winning the school's first national title, but Indiana still returns plenty of stars in pursuit of another Big Ten crown. Left tackle Carter Smith anchors a strong offensive line, while nose tackle Tyrique Tucker, linebackers Rolijah Hardy and Kaiden Turner, and defensive backs Jamari Sharpe and Amare Ferrell headline a veteran defense.

Hoover is one of seven projected transfer starters and arguably has the biggest shoes to fill nationally after Mendoza's historic 2025 season. Hoover simply needs to execute Mike Shanahan's offense and show what made him a productive three-year starter at TCU, where he threw for 9,629 yards and 71 touchdowns.

7. Miami

Love: Mario Cristobal went quality over quantity in the transfer portal and won big.

Hate: The Hurricanes replace both offensive tackles and their center from an ACC-leading front.

Finding a weakness at Miami this spring felt like splitting hairs, but the offensive line bears watching early in the season. Francis Mauigoa, Markel Bell and James Brockermeyer were dependable up front, and Miami hopes internal development, along with the arrival of five-star freshman Jackson Cantwell, can ease concerns.

The Hurricanes' offensive line does not need to be elite for this team to make the playoff after adding Duke transfer quarterback Darian Mensah and Cooper Barkate to a skill group featuring Malachi Toney, Mark Fletcher Jr. and others. Damon Wilson II steps in as a plug-and-play pass rusher expected to help replace the production lost from first-rounders Rueben Bain and Akeek Mesidor.

8. Texas A&M

Love: Defensive line and secondary play should be elit

Hate: Offensive coordinator Colin Klein's departure.

With six new starters on offense, including four protecting Marcel Reed, Texas A&M may not be as polished offensively. Klein understood Reed's comfort zone and maximized his strengths as a passer. He also had a go-to option in KC Concepcion, who is now in the NFL.

Holmon Wiggins was promoted to offensive coordinator this offseason and will face heavy scrutiny if the Aggies stumble early. Transfer additions Anto Saka and CJ Mims were critical signings defensively, while the return of the Dezz Ricks-Marcus Ratcliffe pairing gives Texas A&M confidence in third-down situations.

9. Texas Tech

Love: Sizable roster advantage compared to other Big 12 title hopefuls

Hate: Questions around quarterback Brendan Sorsby's eligibility

Spare no expense. That has been Texas Tech's transfer portal philosophy the past two cycles, and the program's 2026 haul should help deliver another CFP appearance. Even after sending several top defenders to the NFL, the Red Raiders still have trench depth that few Big 12 programs can match.

The offense remains explosive with Cameron Dickey and J'Koby Williams back at running back, but the biggest difference-maker may be improved defensive depth. Senior Ben Roberts again carries major responsibility. Texas Tech's ceiling drops if the offense is forced to turn to Will Hammond because of Sorsby's off-field situation.

10. Oklahoma

Love: Upgrades at wide receiver alleviate pressure from top returning target Isaiah Sategna

Hate: Like other high-end SEC teams, schedule difficulty will be a problem

There's a lot to like about Oklahoma's veteran defense under Brent Venables, but the offseason priority was adding playmakers. Mission accomplished. Former Virginia standout Trell Harris and Parker Livingstone from Texas are expected to start alongside big-play threat Sategna, giving John Mateer reliable targets.

Transfer tight ends Rocky Beers and Hayden Hansen provide additional proven options who should boost Oklahoma's third-down efficiency. The schedule is unforgiving. Oklahoma plays Michigan, Georgia and Texas away from Norman before mid-October.

11. Alabama

Love: Kalen DeBoer's offseason promise of a more physically sound football team.

Hate: Transfer portal showing left much to be desired this cycle, including a few notable misses.

Alabama had NC State running back Hollywood Smothers committed before losing him to Texas. The Crimson Tide were finalists for offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak before he signed with South Carolina. Wide receiver Isaiah Horton left for a better offer at Texas A&M. Former pass rushers James Smith and Qua Russaw are expected to start at Ohio State. Those are examples of the roster challenges Alabama faces entering 2026.

The good news? The rushing attack should be far more physical for an offense looking to move away from a finesse identity. DeBoer told former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy this month that this year's Crimson Tide team will play with a more violent edge.

12. Ole Miss

Love: The combination of Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy gives Ole Miss a chance to win every game

Hate: The Rebels' starting 11 on defense is made up of nearly all transfers.

Expect plenty of shootouts involving Ole Miss this season under first-year coach Pete Golding. After winning a pair of playoff games and nearly reaching a third following Lane Kiffin's messy exit to LSU, Golding's biggest challenge will be generating enough stops defensively to maximize one of the nation's best backfield duos.

Most of the pass-catchers are new, but this offense has historically replaced skill talent with ease. A bigger concern is whether the roster can quickly develop chemistry under a new direction. With so many new defensive pieces, Ole Miss needs the offense to find its rhythm early.

13. LSU

Love: Signing the top-rated portal class

Hate: Kiffin's tempering expectations almost sounds like an early apology for missing the CFP

Five-star transfers at multiple positions. A homerun coaching staff. A 2026 signing class loaded with impact defenders. What more could LSU ask for during Kiffin's first six months in Baton Rouge?

The reality is simple: LSU boosters' patience will evaporate if the Tigers lose early to Clemson or Ole Miss. After spending heavily on this roster, LSU needs an elite finish. This team's ceiling depends heavily on quarterback Sam Leavitt, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton and edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen, among others.

14. USC

Love: Lincoln Riley's first top-ranked signing class with the Trojans

Hate: Not convinced USC's wideout room can replicate 2025's production

USC's finish in the Big Ten last season signaled meaningful progress in its new conference. Pairing much of that returning talent with a star-studded freshman class gives the Trojans impressive depth and massive upside if Jayden Maiava continues developing at quarterback. The defense looks solid, and the backfield remains dangerous with King Miller and Waymond Jordan returning.

But where does the receiving production come from after Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane combined for 128 catches, 1,901 yards and 15 touchdowns last season? Even a program like Ohio State would struggle to replace that level of production.

15. BYU

Love: The Cougars miss Texas Tech during the regular season

Hate: Losing Parker Kingston, Carsen Ryan and Chase Roberts in the passing game

Keeping Kalani Sitake despite heavy interest from Penn State was a major offseason victory. BYU has built a stable, physical and defensively sound program, but stability alone in the Big 12 does not guarantee CFP consideration. The Cougars still lack the week-to-week explosiveness that separates solid teams from playoff locks.

BYU needs another standout season from LJ Martin to stay in the national conversation and overcome a challenging schedule. Transfers Kyler Kasper, Walker Lyons and Roger Saleapaga must become immediate contributors at wide receiver and tight end.

16. Michigan

Love: The Wolverines landed a gem in Kyle Whittingham, who offers immediate support and stability

Hate: Michigan has so much invested in Bryce Underwood that the program doesn't need a quarterback controversy involving freshman phenom Tommy Carr

Underwood is Michigan's starter and appears to fit Jason Beck's offensive philosophy well. That said, the Wolverines host Oklahoma in Week 2, and the Sooners' stout defense will present an early challenge. Carr's efficiency during spring practice naturally created buzz, but Underwood needs to perform at a high level immediately if Michigan wants to contend for the playoff.

The Wolverines have plenty of depth along both lines of scrimmage, and portal additions -- including former Utah standout John Henry Daley -- should provide an immediate boost.

17. Tennessee

Love: Defensive guru Jim Knowles brings a ton of talent over from Penn State

Hate: The Vols failed to sign a transfer quarterback

Tennessee finally has a defensive coordinator who thrives on structure, disguise and situational discipline. Knowles' track record developing secondaries and limiting explosive plays should translate quickly for a Volunteers defense that has often flashed talent without consistency. Bringing linebacker Amare Campbell, edge rusher Chaz Coleman and others from Penn State only strengthens the roster.

Tennessee swung and missed on Sam Leavitt in the portal and will instead rely on a first-year starter at quarterback — either George MacIntyre or five-star freshman Faizon Brandon.

18. Penn State

Love: Matt Campbell avoids Ohio State, Indiana and Oregon in his first season.

Hate: The Nittany Lions' 2026 roster is essentially Iowa State Part II, a team that went 5-4 in the Big 12 last year

With a top-10 transfer portal class, Penn State expects immediate improvement under Campbell. Given the favorable schedule, the Nittany Lions may be closer to Big Ten dark horse status than a team fighting for bowl eligibility late in the season.

Veteran quarterback Rocco Becht stabilizes the offense and gives Penn State a chance to surprise more talented opponents. Campbell's first season will likely be judged by how the Nittany Lions perform against USC, Michigan and Washington.

19. Washington

Love: Offensive clarity with a dynamic option at quarterback.

Hate: The secondary will be tested often with three potential sophomore starters

Jedd Fisch has a proven history of tailoring offenses to his personnel, which matters in a sport increasingly defined by quarterback stability. Retaining Demond Williams was the first major step toward success in 2026, and Washington now enters the season with a clear offensive identity.

The concern comes on defense. Washington finished 11th in the Big Ten aginst the pass and lost starters Tacario Davis and Ephesian Prysock to the NFL.

20. SMU

Love: Rhett Lashlee looks to have built a program that can achieve sustained success in the NIL era

Hate: They replace four senior starters in the trenches on defense

Buy-in is everything as SMU transitions into a perennial top-25 contender, and the Mustangs believe they remain a legitimate CFP threat with quarterback Kevin Jennings back as a multi-year starter. Early-season opportunities should quickly reveal whether SMU belongs in that conversation.

Known for generating pressure defensively, the Mustangs enter 2026 with four new defensive line starters from the portal and several new cornerbacks. That turnover could create headaches this summer for co-defensive coordinators Maurice Crum and Rickey Hunley.

21. Missouri

Love: Running back Ahmad Hardy is expected to make a full recovery this spring

Hate: Five new starters on defense could tank hopes of reaching double-digit wins

Replacing the production and leadership of defenders such as Zion Young, Damon Wilson II, Josiah Trotter and Chris McClellan will not happen overnight. Missouri's defense carried the Tigers at times last season, finishing second in the SEC in total defense and third in scoring defense.

Hardy led the Power Four in rushing with 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns, making his health critical to Missouri's success. Jamal Roberts would take on a larger role if Hardy's return is delayed.

22. Utah

Love: Morgan Scalley Year 1 feels less like a rebuild and more like a continuation

Hate: Losing John Henry Daley and his 11.5 sacks to Michigan

Utah is not abandoning its identity in pursuit of style points. Scalley has long been regarded as one of the sport's top defensive minds, and there's confidence that the Utes' trademark toughness and discipline will remain intact.

The Utes fielded one of the Big 12's nastiest defensive fronts last season, but replacing Daley remains a major concern. North Texas transfer Ethan Day, who recorded 4.5 sacks last season, steps into a high-pressure role.

23. Iowa

Love: Running back Kamari Moulton looks like a difference maker

Hate: The Hawkeyes' margin for error offensively remains razor-thin unless without explosive plays

Winning ugly works -- until it doesn't. If Iowa falls behind by multiple scores against the Big Ten's elite, skepticism remains about whether the Hawkeyes can mount a comeback offensively, even with transfer portal additions at wide receiver.

The defense can only carry so much weight before cracks appear. Iowa hopes Anthony Hawkins and Tyler Brown can complement standout Zach Lutmer in the secondary.

24. Louisville

Love: Retaining Isaac Brown gives the Cardinals a superstar in the backfield

Hate: Tayvon Holloway is the only returning starter from the ACC's No. 1 secondary

After rushing for 1,173 yards as a freshman in 2024, Brown averaged 8.8 yards per carry over nine starts last season, including four straight 100-yard performances to close the year.

Louisville fielded one of the nation's best pass defenses last season, but several key starters departed. Former SEC reserves D.J. Waller, Kaleb Beasley and Iowa transfer Koen Entringer are expected to help fill the void. Of those newcomers, only Entringer enters with a full season of starting experience.

25. Florida

Love: This is the Gators' best starting wide receiver group in years.

Hate: Perhaps it's by design, but no identifiable QB1 after spring camp is concerning

Florida should be strong at wide receiver, running back and across all three levels of the defense in Year 1 under Jon Sumrall. Adding Eric Singleton from Auburn reunites him with offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner after the pair previously worked together at Georgia Tech.

Sophomore Vernell Brown in the slot and Dallas Wilson outside give Florida several dependable third-down options regardless of who wins the quarterback job. Many expected Georgia Tech transfer Aaron Philo to seize the role because of his familiarity with Faulkner's offense, but redshirt freshman Tramell Jones made the competition far more interesting this spring after remaining with the program following DJ Lagway's transfer to Baylor. Sumrall needs clarity at quarterback before the regular season begins.