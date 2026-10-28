Sam Houston has fired coach Phil Longo after less than two seasons, the school announced on Wednesday. Associate head coach Eric Raisbeck and defensive coordinator Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay will serve as interim co-head coaches for the rest of the season.

Longo went 3-17 in two seasons, including 1-11 in Conference USA play. The Bearkats are winless against an FBS opponent and lost 24-3 to Missouri State on Tuesday, their ninth straight against FBS competition.

"Phil has contributed to Bearkat football as both an offensive coordinator and head coach, and we appreciate his work with our student-athletes," athletic director Bobby Williams said in a statement. "Our responsibility is to evaluate the program's performance and direction. After careful review, I believe a change in leadership is necessary to position Bearkat football to compete consistently in Conference USA and meet the expectations of our student-athletes, university and supporters."

Longo was hired for his first FBS head coaching role only weeks after he was fired as Wisconsin's offensive coordinator, making him a cheap addition for a young FBS program. He was hired to replace K.C. Keeler, who led the Bearkats to an FCS national championship in Spring 2021. Under Keeler, the program went 10-3, with its first bowl win since transitioning to FBS two years earlier.

Longo worked as an offensive coordinator under Keeler from 2014-16, helping to lead the program to two Southland titles and a national FCS semifinal. But from the start, Longo struggled to find his way with the Bearkats. His signature offense ranked last in CUSA both seasons as a head coach, including a paltry 322.8 yards per game in 2026. The Bearkats scored only three points in three of their four conference games.