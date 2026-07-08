site: media | arena: collegefootball | pageType: players |
section: | slug: | sport: collegefootball | route: player_profile_home |
6-keys: media/spln/collegefootball/reg/free/playerprofiles
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E. Claiborne Robins Stadium
Top Phillip Gray News
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CBS Sports
Richard Johnson
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Richard Johnson
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Cody Nagel
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Austin Nivison
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Brandon Marcello
Player Bio
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HT/WT: 6-3, 300 lbs
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Birthplace: Nashville, TN
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Class: Senior