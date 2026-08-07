Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner
player headshot
Alabama St. • #55 • DT

Jaylan Jarrett

player headshot

Next Game

Sat, Aug 29 @ 3:00 pm ET |
ESPU
vs Southern University Jaguars (0-0)
  • Legion Field
Game Preview

Southwestern Athletic EAST Standings

Team Conf Overall
ALAM
 0-0 0-0
BTHN
 0-0 0-0
FAMU
 0-0 0-0
ALST
 0-0 0-0
JACKST
 0-0 0-0
MSVALST
 0-0 0-0
Full Standings
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Top Jaylan Jarrett News

Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-0, 281 lbs
Birthplace: Pike Road, AL
Class: Sophomore