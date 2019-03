2019 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: 12-team head-to-head categories league

Get ready to build a winning team on Draft Day with SportsLine.com's exclusive stats, tools, and projections. Download the Draft Kit with rankings, tiers, auction values, player breakdowns, projections, and more.

I've mentioned it before, but when I'm playing in a head-to-head categories league, roster requirements go a long way towards determining my strategy. In this particular mock we used standard head-to-head hitters (three outfielders, one catcher) and Yahoo!'s standard pitcher set up (2 SP, 2 RP, 3 P).

This not quite the Wild West approach, but it's close. It led me to plan on going with an RP-heavy approach and planning on punting the aces to get great hitting. Then Max Scherzer fell to the 10th overall pick.

I'm all about making a plan going into a draft, but I'm not going to let that plan cost me Max Scherzer at the end of the first round. Instead, I took the best pitcher in baseball and then took hitters with my next six picks. In Round 8 and 9 I took a pair of closers (Roberto Osuna, Corey Knebel). I didn't take my second starter until Round 14 when I took Rich Hill.

Hill is someone I like a lot in this format when you use the RP-heavy approach. When he's healthy he delivers elite ratios, a ton of strikeouts and pitches deep enough into games. When Hill is healthy I'll be starting two aces and a bunch of very good relievers. When he's hurt, I have Julio Urias, Zack Godley and Luke Weaver to pick up the slack.

With those starters on my bench I also don't feel pigeon-holed into the RP-heavy approach each week. If I play a team like Scott White's that really didn't draft steals, I can start a couple more starters to try to compete in wins and Ks. But also, Josh Hader, Knebel and Seranthony Dominguez may whiff enough batters to keep this team competitive in Ks with just two starters.

A couple of other quick notes about this format:

It is much easier to punt a category in this format than it is in a true Rotisserie league. In fact some of my favorite strategies include doing just that.

When you start drafting bench hitters you can forget about ADP and just start hunting upside. The hitter pool is extremely deep and you're going to need all the upside you can get. There will be plenty of floor on the waiver wire.

The experts who participated in this draft are:

