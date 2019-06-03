Giants' Evan Longoria: Drives in three
Longoria went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, double and three RBI on Sunday against the Orioles.
Longoria had a big day at the dish Sunday, recording his first multi-RBI game since May 3. The highlight came in the fourth inning when he took Gabriel Ynoa deep for his seventh home run of the season, breaking a three-week drought. Longoria has failed to produce much overall this season, as he's hitting just .220/.302/.412 across 199 plate appearances.
