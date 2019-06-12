Giants' Brandon Belt: Back in action
Belt (neck) is starting at first base and hitting second Wednesday against the Padres, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Belt has been cleared to rejoin the lineup after being withheld from Tuesday's starting nine due to neck soreness. The first baseman, who is slashing .348/.531/.565 with seven RBI and a 9:6 BB:K in eight games this month, will face lefty Joey Lucchesi in his return to the lineup.
