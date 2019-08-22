Giants' Alex Dickerson: Doubles in loss
Dickerson went 2-for-5 with a double and a pair of runs scored while batting cleanup in Wednesday's 12-11 loss to the Cubs.
Dickerson returned to the lineup after being situated on the bench for the Giants' last two contests. The 29-year-old responded with his first multi-hit game since being activated from the injured list Aug. 14. Dickerson has started just three of seven contests since returning, and while a couple of those absences can be attributed to platooning, it is apparent that the club is treating the outfielder with kid gloves in an effort to not re-aggravate his back. That said, we could see him back in the starting nine against the right-handed Kyle Hendricks with a rare off day following Thursday's series-finale in Chicago.
