Vogelbach is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Angels, Lauren Smith of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Vogelbach will stick on the bench for a fourth straight game with left-hander Andrew Heaney toeing the rubber for the opposition. The left-handed slugger has appeared in three games this season and is 0-for-7 with a 1:3 BB:K. Jose Marmolejos is starting at DH in his place.