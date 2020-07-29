Vogelbach is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Angels, Lauren Smith of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Vogelbach will stick on the bench for a fourth straight game with left-hander Andrew Heaney toeing the rubber for the opposition. The left-handed slugger has appeared in three games this season and is 0-for-7 with a 1:3 BB:K. Jose Marmolejos is starting at DH in his place.
More News
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Remains sidelined•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Working with hitting coaches•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Not starting again•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Attends first camp session•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Could be eventual trade candidate•