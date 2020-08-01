site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Michael Brantley: Day off Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Brantley is not in the lineup Saturday against the Angels, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Brantley sits for the first time this season. Kyle Tucker moves out to left field in his absence, with Abraham Toro serving as the designated hitter.
