Longoria went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI, a run scored and a walk in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Giants.

The veteran third baseman was San Francisco's most productive bat in the lineup, and he is enjoying a great start to the season. The 34-year-old has hit safely in all three games he has played in thus far, registering two extra-base hits, three RBI, a 2:2 K/BB, and a .455 average (5-for-11) so far.