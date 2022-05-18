Bradley (abdomen) tossed a bullpen session Monday and is slated for another Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Bradley presumably came out of his initial bullpen session fine since he's scheduled for another two days later. The right-hander last pitched in a game April 29 and was initially expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks, and it looks like he could be able to return during the early portion of that window. Bradley should return to a prominent role in the Angels' bullpen when he's activated.