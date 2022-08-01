Soriano (elbow) struck out two and navigated around two hits and two walks over two scoreless innings in his first rehab appearance Thursday for the Angels' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate.

Soriano is back in action again after he underwent Tommy John surgery in mid-June of last year. His surgery was a revision of the previous Tommy John operation he underwent in February 2020, which may explain why he was able to make a quicker return to the mound than is typically associated with the procedure. Soriano, who is on Triple-A Salt Lake's 60-day injured list, will likely make several more appearances in the lower levels of the minors before debuting for the Angels' top affiliate.