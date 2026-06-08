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Angels' Jose Soriano: Credited with seventh win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Soriano (7-4) earned the win Sunday, allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks over six innings against the Dodgers. He struck out two.

Soriano held the Dodgers offense to just one run through the first five innings, though things began to spiral in the sixth frame when he allowed a pair of homers to Dalton Rushing and Ryan Ward. Despite his late struggles, a strong offensive showing from the Angels propelled Soriano to his seventh win. After a dominant start to the season, the right-hander has struggled to maintain that form, posting a 5.26 ERA and 1.58 WHIP across 39.1 innings over his past seven starts. The 27-year-old will carry a 2.96 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 87:40 K:BB across 82 innings (14 starts) into his next outing, tentatively scheduled for Saturday against the Rays.

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