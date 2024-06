Soriano (abdomen) is dealing with an infection according to manager Ron Washington, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Soriano had his turn in the rotation skipped Monday due to abdominal pain and he's expected to be skipped again as he nurses an infection. In regards to a timeline for his return, manager Ron Washington said Tuesday that there's not a concern that Soriano will need to be placed on the injured list, so he'll likely be back before the end of June.