Angels' Jose Soriano: Earns ninth win

Soriano (9-6) earned the win Sunday, allowing one unearned run on three hits and three walks over five innings in a 4-3 win over San Francisco. He struck out five.

Soriano was lifted after five frames at 85 pitches (47 strikes), but he was able to keep the San Francisco offense quiet en route to picking up his first win since June 13. After a disastrous stretch on the mound during May and June, the right-hander has found his footing a bit in July, posting a 2.74 ERA and 0.96 WHIP across 23 innings (four starts), though his strikeout production has dipped a bit this month. Overall, Soriano owns a 3.29 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 127:57 K:BB across 123 innings (22 starts) and is tentatively scheduled to make his next start Saturday against Milwaukee.