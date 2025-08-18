Soriano did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 11-5 extra-inning win against the Athletics. He allowed five runs on eight hits and one walk over 5.2 innings with five strikeouts.

The Los Angeles right-hander coughed up a season-worst three long balls, as he was saddled with five or more runs for the eighth time in 26 starts. Soriano fired 102 total pitches but managed to generate only 10 whiffs while notching five or more Ks for the fifth time in his six post-All-Star break starts. Through 148.2 total frames, the 26-year-old now sports a 4.00 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 130:64 K:BB. Soriano is currently scheduled to make his next appearance at home against the Cubs next weekend.