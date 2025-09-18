The Angels placed Soriano on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a right forearm contusion.

Soriano was taken out of his most recent start Wednesday after getting hit on the forearm by a comebacker. X-rays on his forearm came back negative, but the Angels will place him on the injured list anyway, putting an early end to his season. The 26-year-old will finish 2025 with a 4.26 ERA and 1.40 WHIP alongside a 152:78 K:BB through 169 innings. Sam Aldegheri was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake in a corresponding move.