Soriano allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out four over four innings in a no-decision Thursday versus the Mariners.

Soriano gave up all four runs in the second inning, with an error allowing Seattle to extend its early rally. This was a better performance than his last start, but Soriano has allowed 12 runs (11 earned) over 6.1 innings in September and has given up four or more runs in four of his last seven starts. He's at a 4.13 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 152:76 K:BB through 167.2 innings over 30 starts this season. The 26-year-old's next start is projected to be at Milwaukee, but it's worth noting he was pushed back a day for this turn through the rotation. With a number of the Angels' starters laboring, the team may consider going to a six-man rotation to ease everyone's burden, though the pitching plans for the remainder of the season are not yet known.