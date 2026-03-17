The Angels announced Tuesday that Soriano will start Los Angeles' March 26 season opener against the Astros in Houston.

It will be Soriano's first career nod on Opening Day. The 27-year-old made 31 starts for the Halos last season, turning in a 10-11 record, 4.26 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 152:78 K:BB across 169 innings. Soriano has been knocked around a bit this spring, allowing seven earned runs on nine hits and three walks across 8.2 frames, while striking out 10 of the 38 batters he's faced.