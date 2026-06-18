Angels' Jose Soriano: Not starting Thursday

Soriano (chest) will not make his expected start Thursday against the Athletics, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Soriano reported that he was dealing with chest tightness and sore legs during his last start Saturday against the Rays, and he now appears to be taking a seat versus the A's as a result. Ryan Johnson was called up from Double-A Rocket City on Thursday, and he'll make his second start of the season with the Angels on Thursday night. More information on Soriano's status will likely be provided in the near future.