Angels' Jose Soriano: Placed on paternity list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Angels placed Soriano on the paternity list Wednesday.
Soriano is tentatively lined up to start against the Cubs this weekend, though whether he'll pitch during that series will depend when he returns. The Angels recalled Chase Silseth from Triple-A Salt Lake, who could make a spot start if Soriano is away from the team for longer than expected. Soriano has gone 2-2 in six starts since the All-Star break with a 4.29 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 32:9 K:BB across 35.2 innings.
