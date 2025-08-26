Soriano (9-9) threw 5.2 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and issuing one walk while striking out six batters, to earn the win over Texas on Monday.

Soriano's previous start had come eight days ago because he missed some time while on the paternity list. The extra days off appeared to serve the right-hander well, as he kept Texas from producing any extra-base hits over 5.2 scoreless frames. Soriano couldn't quite record a quality start -- he was pulled with two outs in the bottom of the sixth after allowing the final two batters he faced to reach base -- but this was nonetheless a strong bounce-back after he gave up five runs over 5.2 innings in his previous start. Soriano will try to build on Monday's excellent outing the next time he takes the mound, which lines up to be against Houston this weekend.