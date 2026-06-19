Angels' Jose Soriano: Set to start Friday

Soriano (chest) will start Friday's contest on the mound against the Athletics, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Soriano was originally set to start Thursday's series opener before he was scratched, but he'll ultimately just be pushed back one day. Manager Kurt Suzuki said that they wanted to give the 27-year-old an extra day of rest after he was struck by a comebacker in his last start Saturday. Additionally, Soriano also reported that he had been dealing with chest tightness and sore legs Saturday, so the extra day off will hopefully allow him to be at 100 percent Friday. Soriano has come back down to earth after a remarkable start to the season, posting a 4.74 ERA and 1.54 WHIP with 49 strikeouts over 49.1 innings in his last nine starts, but he did toss five scoreless against the Rays on Saturday, notching his first scoreless outing since April 22.