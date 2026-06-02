Angels' Jose Soriano: Struggles mightily with control

Soriano did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and seven walks over 4.2 innings against the Rockies. He struck out seven.

Soriano generated a huge number of whiffs (22) but struggled mightily with his control, surrendering a staggering nine free passes between walks and hit batsmen. The right-hander was elite through his first seven starts, posting a 0.24 ERA and 0.82 WHIP across 37.2 innings, but has since regressed to the tune of a 5.17 ERA and 1.59 WHIP over 38.1 innings across his past seven outings. Soriano is now 6-4 with a 2.72 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 85:38 K:BB across 76 innings. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for Sunday against the Dodgers.