Soriano allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Friday.

Soriano gave up two home runs to Julio Rodriguez, but both were solo shots. This was Soriano's second quality start in a row, and while he's allowed three homers over those games, he's given up just four runs in 13 innings. For the season, he's at a 3.79 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 108:58 K:BB through 126 innings across 22 starts. The 26-year-old has already blown past his previous career high of 113 innings from last season, and he experienced arm fatigue last August, so it'll be important to keep an eye on how he holds up for the last two months of 2025. He's tentatively scheduled for a home start versus the Rangers next week.