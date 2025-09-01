Soriano (10-9) picked up the win Sunday against Houston, allowing one hit and three walks across seven scoreless innings. He struck out eight.

Soriano delivered his third scoreless start of his last four outings, shutting down the Astros and notching his most strikeouts in his last 12 appearances. A five-run start against the Athletics on Aug. 17 spoiled Soriano's stats over that four-start stretch. Soriano had five scoreless outings in 24 starts before his recent streak. Through 161.1 innings, Soriano has a 3.68 ERA and a 144:68 K:BB. He's tentatively scheduled to make his next start at home against the A's.