Hendricks (5-7) took the loss Tuesday against the Mets, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk in 4.2 innings. He struck out two.

The veteran right-hander had been cruising along until the fifth inning, when the Mets tagged him for three runs on four hits during the frame. It was still the seventh consecutive start with one walk or fewer for Hendricks, but he's fanned more than five on just one occasion during this stretch. Hendricks will bring an uninspiring 4.92 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 67:25 K:BB across 100.2 innings into his next scheduled outing, currently set to come this weekend at home versus the division-rival Mariners.