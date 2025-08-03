Hendricks (6-8) took the loss against the White Sox on Saturday after allowing one run on four hits and two walks across five innings. He struck out two.

The veteran right-hander surrendered a run on three hits and walk during the second inning, but that was enough to saddle him with the loss since the Angels were shut out. Hendricks has been pitching well lately with a 3.47 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 31:8 K:BB in 46.2 innings across his past nine starts. A tough road matchup versus Detroit is on deck for next weekend.