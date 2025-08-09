Hendricks took a no-decision Friday against the Tigers, allowing three runs on five hits and no walks in five innings. He struck out six.

The six strikeouts were Hendricks' most since his June 17 start against the Yankees, and he was able to throw at least five innings for the 15th time in his last 17 outings. The soft-throwing veteran right-hander also managed to produce a respectable 10 whiffs on the evening, and Friday also marked his first appearance without issuing a walk since July 4 in Toronto. Hendricks still has an uninspiring 4.63 ERA and 78:28 K:BB across 116.2 innings, and he doesn't shape up as a particularly appealing fantasy streamer at home versus the first-place Dodgers next week.