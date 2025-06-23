Hendricks didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Astros, allowing five runs (three earned) on eight hits and one walk over five-plus innings. He struck out two.

Hendricks didn't allow a run in the first four innings of Sunday's start, but he got into trouble in the fifth by yielding a pair of homers as part of a four-run frame for the Astros. In his last five outings, Hendricks has allowed 16 runs (13 earned) to go along with a 22:7 K:BB across 28.2 innings. He's slated to face the Nationals in his next start.