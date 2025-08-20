Hendricks allowed four runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out three over six innings in a no-decision versus the Reds on Tuesday.

Hendricks was in line for the loss when he exited, but the Angels's offense was able to get him off the hook in the late innings. In August, Hendricks has allowed 13 runs over 19.1 innings while posting a 15:8 K:BB, and he remains winless over his four starts this month. He's at a 4.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 85:34 K:BB through 126 innings over 24 starts this season. The veteran right-hander is projected to make his next start on the road versus the Rangers.