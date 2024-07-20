Guillorme (back) is in the lineup at second base, batting ninth Saturday versus the Athletics, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Guillorme will return to the lineup after missing the team's last two contests with back tightness. The 29-year-old has gone just 1-for-16 with two walks, two strikeouts and a stolen base during the month of July.
More News
-
Angels' Luis Guillorme: Scratched with sore back•
-
Angels' Luis Guillorme: Returns to utility role•
-
Angels' Luis Guillorme: Draws second straight start•
-
Angels' Luis Guillorme: Not getting regular work at 2B•
-
Angels' Luis Guillorme: Not starting Friday•
-
Angels' Luis Guillorme: Sitting Wednesday•