Guillorme will start at third base and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Guillorme has now started at third base in consecutive games, with the Angels facing right-handed pitchers in both of those contests. The right-handed-hitting Miguel Sano occupied the hot corner for the previous two matchups -- both against lefties -- so while Luis Rengifo (wrist) is on the injured list, Angels could be opting for a platoon at third base featuring the lefty-hitting Guillorme as the strong-side option.