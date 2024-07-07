Share Video

Guillorme will start at third base and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Guillorme has now started at third base in consecutive games, with the Angels facing right-handed pitchers in both of those contests. The right-handed-hitting Miguel Sano occupied the hot corner for the previous two matchups -- both against lefties -- so while Luis Rengifo (wrist) is on the injured list, Angels could be opting for a platoon at third base featuring the lefty-hitting Guillorme as the strong-side option.

