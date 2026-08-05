Angels' Reid Detmers: Back in rotation Wednesday

Detmers will start Wednesday's game against the Orioles at Camden Yards, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Detmers appeared to be a prime candidate to get traded Monday, and though one report indicated that a deal was in place for him to join the Cubs, he ultimately stayed in Anaheim once the deadline passed. The 27-year-old lefty will return to the bump for the Angels on seven days' rest and should continue to headline the rotation for the rest of the season. Since surrendering a season-high eight runs in a loss to the Athletics on May 19, Detmers has gone 2-2 with a 3.21 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 84:19 K:BB over 70 innings in his subsequent 12 starts.