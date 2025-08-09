Detmers (3-3) took the loss and a blown save Friday against Detroit, allowing three runs on one hit and two walks in one-third of an inning. He struck out one.

It was the fourth blown save of the season for Detmers, who has struggled quite a bit lately after allowing no earned runs over 13 innings back in June. While the left-hander does have a strong 1.06 WHIP and 20:2 K:BB over his last 16 frames, he has a 5.63 ERA during this span since the beginning of July. Detmers' recent shortcomings could open the door for Andrew Chafin and Luis Garcia to handle more high-leverage work going forward.