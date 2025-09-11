The Angels placed Detmers on the 15-day injured list Thursday with left elbow inflammation.

Detmers had to depart Wednesday's game against the Twins due to the injury after not liking how the ball was coming out of his hand. The injury may end the southpaw's season as he won't be eligible to return until the final series of the season. In a corresponding move to placing him on the 15-day injured list, the Angels recalled Chase Silseth on Thursday.