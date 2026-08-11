Angels' Reid Detmers: Logs quality start in no-decision

Detmers allowed one run on three hits and four walks while striking out six batters over six innings in a no-decision against the Angels on Monday.

Though Detmers issued four free passes, he had pretty good control overall, throwing 55 of 88 pitches for strikes. The southpaw didn't give up any extra-base hits and recorded his ninth quality start of the campaign. Detmers still hasn't earned a win since June 16, but this was a promising outing after he had posted a 5.05 ERA across his previous eight starts. He's lined up to make his next appearance at home versus Kansas City.