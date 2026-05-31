Angels' Reid Detmers: Mixed results in second win

Detmers (2-5) earned the win Saturday against the Rays, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out seven.

Detmers continues to be an erratic performer for both the Angels and fantasy managers alike, as he's now issued multiple free passes and also given up at least three runs in seven of his 12 starts. On a positive note, however, the 26-year-old left-hander has now recorded at least seven strikeouts six times this year. Detmers does have a strong 1.18 WHIP and 82:22 K:BB over 68 innings, but his 4.63 ERA makes him a volatile fantasy option for his next scheduled outing against the Dodgers.