Detmers completed four innings in a Cactus League contest against Cleveland on Friday, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out five batters.

Detmers gave up a pair of runs in the second inning but ended his start by retiring the final seven batters he faced. The southpaw threw 39 of 64 pitches for strikes and got a healthy 11 whiffs. Detmers had given up five runs over 4.2 frames across his first two appearances this spring, so Friday's outing was a step in the right direction. He's locked into a role in the Angels' rotation to begin the campaign, but given his success as a reliever last year, the team could opt to move him back to the bullpen at some point if the return to starting doesn't go well.