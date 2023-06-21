Detmers struck out eight and didn't factor in the decision Tuesday against the Dodgers after he allowed two hits and one walk across seven scoreless innings.

The 23-year-old delivered his best start of the season as he went toe-to-toe with Clayton Kershaw for seven innings, but he had to settle for a no-decision since the Halos bullpen was unable to maintain the scoreless tie. Detmers has covered at least five frames in each of his last seven outings, and he has given up just two runs with a 24:6 K:BB in his last three starts. The left-hander has a 1-5 record but a solid 4.02 ERA through 69.1 innings this year.