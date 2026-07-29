Angels' Reid Detmers: Racks up nine strikeouts

Detmers did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Astros, allowing two runs on two solo home runs and one walk while striking out nine over five innings.

Detmers gave up a solo homer to Yordan Alvarez just two batters into the game during a first inning where he struck out the side. Christian Walker accounted for the Astros' other run against him with a solo shot in the fourth before Detmers closed his outing by striking out the side again in the fifth. The left-hander has been outstanding in the second half of the season, allowing just three runs across 16.1 innings while piling up 22 strikeouts in three starts. He now owns a 4.03 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and his 145 strikeouts rank fourth in the American League. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday against the Orioles.