Manager Kurt Suzuki confirmed Tuesday that Detmers (elbow) is viewed as a lock for the Angels' Opening Day rotation, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Though Detmers found some success while working as a full-time reliever in 2025 (3.08 xFIP, 20.7 K-BB% in 63.2 innings), Angels general manager Perry Minasian said back in October that the left-hander earned another opportunity to prove he belongs in the rotation. Detmers apparently won't even need to earn his spot in the rotation with a strong showing in spring training; in addition to Detmers, Suzuki said that Yusei Kikuchi and Jose Soriano are also locked in as starters heading into the start of camp, while Grayson Rodriguez (elbow) will clinch a spot if he emerges from the spring healthy. Though he didn't pitch over the final weeks of this past season after experiencing elbow inflammation, Detmers didn't require offseason surgery and looks like he'll be 100 percent at the onset of camp.