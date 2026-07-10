Angels' Reid Detmers: Serves up three homers Thursday

Detmers allowed five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out six batters over four innings in a no-decision against Texas on Thursday.

Detmers gave up a solo homer to Brandon Nimmo in the first inning, setting the tone for what would be a rough night for the left-hander. He was taken deep again in each of the third and fourth innings and was lifted after throwing 82 pitches across four frames. Detmers did manage six punchouts to at least give his fantasy managers something to find solace in, but the rough outing continued what has been a very up-and-down campaign. The 26-year-old began June looking brilliant in allowing just one run while posting an 18:2 K:BB over 20 innings across three starts, but since then he's given up exactly five runs in three of his subsequent four starts to push his season ERA up to a mediocre 4.39 mark.