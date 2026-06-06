Angels' Reid Detmers: Strong outing in no-decision

Detmers allowed two hits and two walks while striking out six over six scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Friday.

Detmers threw 58 of 91 pitches for strikes while dueling with Roki Sasaki in a low-scoring game. Over his last three starts, Detmers has allowed just four runs on eight hits and five walks while racking up 27 strikeouts across 19 innings. There's still some volatility, and playing for the Angels makes wins hard to come by. He's at a 4.26 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 88:24 K:BB through 74 innings across 13 starts this season. The southpaw's next start is projected to be at home versus the Astros.