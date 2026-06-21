Angels' Reid Detmers: Struggles over six innings

Detmers allowed five runs on six hits and four walks while striking out four over six innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Sunday.

The Athletics appear to be Detmers' bogey team this year -- he's allowed 13 runs over 11.2 innings against them over two starts. Entering Sunday, he had given up just one run over 20 innings in June. The southpaw is now at a 3.93 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 104:28 K:BB through 94 innings over 16 starts. Detmers has also notably struggled in day games, posting a 5.03 ERA across 34 innings in those contests compared to a 3.30 ERA in 60 innings in night games. His fantasy managers should brace themselves, as his next start is projected to be a home rematch versus the Athletics.