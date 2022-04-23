Detmers (0-1) took the loss Friday as the Angels fell 5-3 to the Orioles, giving up two runs on three hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out four.

It was a solid effort from the rookie left-hander, who threw 48 of 70 pitches for strikes before exiting, but Detmers left the game with his team down 2-0, and the Halos never found an equalizer. Detmers' 6.57 ERA in three starts looks rough, but his 1.30 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB through 12.1 innings suggest he's been at least a little bit unlucky.