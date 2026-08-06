Angels' Reid Detmers: Suffers loss in short outing

Detmers (3-8) took the loss against the Orioles on Wednesday, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk with five strikeouts in four innings.

Detmers' demise came in the fourth inning after Tyler O'Neill and Coby Mayo hit successive homers to give Baltimore a lead they never looked back on. After staying with the Angels through the trade deadline, Detmers pitched his third start this season of four or less innings. The lefty threw only 50 of his 81 pitches for strikes. The 27-year-old is next scheduled to pitch against Texas next week.